Tue Oct 06, 2020
October 6, 2020

Sedition case: Modi must be feeling elated: AJK PM

National

 
LAHORE: Reacting to his nomination in a sedition and treason case, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said Monday the case must have pleased Indian PM Narendra Modi. In his tweet, Haider said: “Indian PM Narendra Modi must be feeling elated because almost entire Pakistan has become his "agent" - thanks to the small-minded bigots who've least realisation of the repercussions of their parish-pump & hate-filled politics. As an anti-India Kashmiri, I’m worried about my future now.”

