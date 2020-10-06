World’s largest democracy ‘eastern house of cards’

ISLAMABAD: India, the "world’s largest democracy” led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become an 'eastern house of cards', dominated by Hindu nationalist knaves and jokers. “The way things are going, it’s uncertain whether India, once an outstanding role model for the post-colonial developing world, can still be deemed a functioning democracy at all. This is chilling. This is grim. This is Modi,” writes Simon Tisdoll in The Guardian on Sunday. He stated internationally, India continued to punch below its weight. As an ostensibly likeminded partner for the west, its present leadership was a big disappointment. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has erected an oppressive, Hindu majoritarian power vertical, where inclusive, secular traditions trailblazed by Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru once proudly stood, Simon Tisdoll writes.