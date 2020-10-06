Woman raped

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HAFIZABAD: A married woman was raped at Channi Hoshnak Rai on Monday. The wife of Muhammad Yousaf was alone at her house when accused Badar came and raped her.
APCA: The APCA provincial vice president APCA Monday urged the government to provide pay scale/grade to social mobilisers of the department according to their qualification.—Correspondent