Tue Oct 06, 2020
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2020

Woman raped

National

October 6, 2020
October 6, 2020

HAFIZABAD: A married woman was raped at Channi Hoshnak Rai on Monday. The wife of Muhammad Yousaf was alone at her house when accused Badar came and raped her.

APCA: The APCA provincial vice president APCA Monday urged the government to provide pay scale/grade to social mobilisers of the department according to their qualification.—Correspondent

