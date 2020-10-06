close
Tue Oct 06, 2020
Girls school classroom sealed as student tests positive for Covid-19

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2020

JHANG: The education authorities Monday sealed a classroom of the government girls high school when its one student tested positive for coronavirus.

The authorities advised teachers, parents and classmates of the infected student to visit hospital for screening. According to CEO Education Nasim Ahmed Zahid, the coronavirus test report of Sania Akber, a student of class 10 of Govt Girls High School, Jhang Sadr, was positive. The CEO reported the issue to Punjab School Education Department authorities. The heads of secondary and elementary schools of the district have also been advised to ensure implemen­tation of coronavirus SOPs in letter and spirit.

