Crackdown ordered on fertilizer hoarders

MULTAN: The South Punjab Agriculture secretary Monday ordered a crackdown on hoarders of fertiliser and selling pesticides on exorbitant rates. Presiding over a meeting of south Punjab deputy director, assistant directors agriculture (extension) held at committee room of agriculture secretariat to review their performance, the secretary ordered crackdown on hoarders of fertilizers.

He said cases should be pursed against those who are involved in harming the farmer community financially. He said follow up of cases should be pursued in a careful way with solid evidence. He expressed reservations over raids conducted by the agriculture department officials and said raids were not organised properly. He said the attitude of agriculture department shows the officials are not serious against agriculture mafia.

He directed the officials preparing the fertilizer stock report daily. The fertilizers dealers are bound to provide daily stock records under Fertilizer Control Order, he said. He sought daily basis reports on dealers’ fertilizers stock checking and location.

He expressed his satisfaction over the performance of a few officers in the agriculture department. He directed all officials to work with dedication, honestly and responsibly to get better results to bring increase in per acre yield and raise the standard of life of farmers.