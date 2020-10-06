Two brothers die on road

LALAMUSA: Two brothers died in a road accident on Monday. Abdul Rehman and his brother Ehsan were travelling on a motorcycle towards Jhelum when a vehicle hit them on GT Road near Al-Ghani Petroleum, leaving them dead on the spot.

Meanwhile, motorcyclist Mujtaba, who sustained critical injuries in an accident some days ago, died at hospital. Dengue awareness week: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saif Anwar Jappa Monday said dengue awareness week will be observed in the district till October 10.

Addressing a meeting regarding anti-dengue measures, the DC said all departments will run a comprehensive anti-dengue awareness campaign to spread awareness among the citizens regarding dengue.

The Deputy Commissioner said all resources are being utilised to prevent citizens from dengue. Surveillance teams are regularly monitoring the hotspots. MS Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital Dr Abid Mahmood Ghori, CEO Health Dr Latif Afzal, CO MC Mahmood Iqbal Gondal, Deputy Director Colleges Shahzad Munawar, Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Dr Irfanullah Warraich, Assistant Entomologist Samina and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Gas loadshedding irks locals: Locals were perturbed owing to unscheduled gas loadshedding and low gas pressure in their areas on Monday. Reportedly, citizens are suffering from gas outages in hot weather. Women are facing troubles in preparing meal for their families.

Taken advantage of the situation, firewood sellers have increased rates of firewood. The locals urged the authorities concerned to look into the matter.