Minimally invasive cardiac surgery begins at CPEIC

MULTAN: The Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) has started minimally invasive cardiac surgery and it is expected to formally regularise from January 2021 first time in the medical history in the south Punjab.

Talking to The News, CPEIC Executive Director Prof Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed Monday said the institute has conducted a first successful operation of replacing the heart valve without opening the chest on Friday last.

He said senior cardiac surgeon Prof Haider Zaman, Assistant Professor Dr Yasir Khakwani conducted the first surgery along with him. Two more patients were operated on Saturday last successfully, he said.

He said minimally invasive surgery refers to any surgical procedure that is performed through tiny incisions instead of a large opening. It is because the surgeon will make smaller incisions and the patient will likely have a quicker recovery time and less pain than traditional open surgery but with the same benefits as traditional surgery, he said.

ED Prof Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed said this type of surgery offers patients several benefits such as smaller incisions, faster recovery times, reduced pain, and scarring. In many cases, minimally invasive surgery also offers a higher accuracy rate compared to traditional open surgery.

The CPEIC has invited Prof Dr Pervaiz Chaudhry and his team from Karachi National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease for the training of CPEIC surgeons Assistant Prof Dr Yasir Khakwani and others at the two days workshop, he said.

Four patients were operated for AVR, MVR and ASD and all patients are stable without any complications, he maintained.

He said the AVR is a procedure whereby the failing aortic valve of a patient's heart is replaced with an artificial heart valve. The aortic valve may need to be replaced because: The valve is leaky (aortic insufficiency, also known as aortic regurgitation).

The AVR is described as an open heart technique which involves treatment of leakage or narrowing of the aortic valve. The MVR is known as mitral valve repair is also described as an open heart procedure that is used to treat regurgitation (leakage) or stenosis (narrowing) of the mitral valve.

He said all the patients benefited by a very small incision and can mobilize fast without any pain. In classical operations the incision is on the sternum and healing takes a long time but with MIS the surgery incision was on the one side, in the few centimeters long. So patient pain is less and can discharge early.

Costwise also less as hospital stay is less compared with the classical method, he said. The CPEIC Multan will lead in this new technique and start MIS in a few months by CPEIC surgeons, he added.