NAB team in Mansehra to probe assets of Capt Safdar

MANSEHRA: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team has arrived here to verify moveable and immovable assets details of the former MNA Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar Awan, who is scheduled to appear before the bureau in Peshawar on October 8. The Revenue Department officials, who accompanied the NAB team, told reporters that they were verifying the assets and properties of Safar Awan, the son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in Hazara division. The team received the record of Safdar's under-construction mega residential house situated at the posh Ghazikot Township from Mansehra Development Authority. "The team collected records of the multi-storey building stretching over an area of eight kanal," said an official of the Revenue Department on the condition of anonymity. The team visited the schemes being executed in parts of his constituency, NA-14. The NAB regional office in Peshawar confirmed to this reporter that Safdar had been summoned on October 8 to face an inquiry pertaining to the accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income. MNA Mohammad Sajjad Awan, the elder brother of Safdar Awan, told reporters that his party had called a meeting on Tuesday (today) to decide the future line of action.