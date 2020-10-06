close
Tue Oct 06, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2020

Traffic plan for Urs of Data Sahib

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2020

LAHORE: CTO Syed Hammad Abid has said that a comprehensive traffic plan has been finalized for 3-day activities on the 976th Urs of Data Ganj Baksh (R.A). Some of the roads will be closed for security reasons. At least 541 wardens will perform duties under the supervision of 55 patrolling officers, 43 inspectors, 5 DSPs and one SP of City Division. Fork lifters have also been deputed to remove wrongly parked vehicles. Vehicles will be parked at Greater Iqbal Park, Mori Gate, Nasser Bagh Ground and Data Darbar Eye Hospital parking.

