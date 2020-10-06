24 police officers transferred, posted

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has issued orders of transfer and posting of 24 police officers of SP and SSP rank with immediate effect on Monday. Most of the officers including SSP Investigations have been transferred from Lahore in a bid to bring the team of controversial CCPO Umar Sheikh. According to the notification, AIG Operations CPO Punjab Imran Kishwar has been posted as DPO Kasur while the incumbent DPO Kasur Zahid Nawaz Marwat has been asked to report to CPO. SSP Hdq PC (6) Farooqabad Sahibzada Bilal Umar has been posted as SSP operations CTD Punjab Lahore; AIG Operations South Punjab Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani has been posted as SSP Investigations Lahore; Addl. SP Investigation Model Town Syed Asad Muzafar has been posted as AIG Monitoring and Crime Analysis Investigation Branch Punjab Lahore; Deputy Director Monitoring Elite Police Force Punjab Ashraf Awan has been posted as SP Investigation Branch Punjab Lahore; Abdul Wahab as Addl. SP Investigation Iqbal Town Lahore; CTO Multan Ms. Huma Naseeb as Adl. SP Hdq Multan; SP Special Branch Multan Zafar Buzdar as CTO Multan; Addl. SP Hdq Multan Ms. Zunaira Azfar has been posted as SP Security Rawalpindi; SP Investigation Bahawalpur Saleem Khan Niazi as Battalion Commander (3) PC Multan; Addl. SP Investigation Iqbal Town Lahore Naveed Irshad as SP Investigation Sheikhupura; SP Special Branch Rawalpindi Region Khurram Shahzad Haider as SSP Intelligence Special Branch Punjab Lahore; Muhammad Imran as SP Investigation Sialkot; SSP Investigations Lahore Zeeshan Asghar has been asked to report to CPO Lahore; SP Investigation Sheikhupura Akmal as deputy director Elite Police Force Punjab; SP Investigations DG Khan Faraz Ahmad has been posted as Addl. SP Operations City Division Lahore; Addl. SP Operations City Lahore Tasawur Iqbal has been posted as Addl. SP Sadar Division Gujranwala while the incumbent Hafeez ur Rehman Bugti as SP Addl. SP Operations Sadar Lahore while Syed Ghazanfar Ali

Shah as AIG Operations South Punjab; Addl. SP City Division Gujranwala Imran Razzaq as SP Investigation Gujrat; Ghulam Mustafa Gillani as SP Investigation Hafizabad; Addl. SP Tele Bilal Qayyum as Addl. SP Investigation Model Town Lahore and SSP operations Gujranwala Dr. Fahad Ahmad as Battalion Commander (5) PC Lahore.