Opposition summons NA, Senate sessions to discuss burning issues

ISLAMABAD: The united parliamentary opposition under the fold of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has for the first time summoned the sitting of the National Assembly (NA) sitting through requisition against the rising inflation in the country and arrest of leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.

The six-point agenda has been determined by the 125 members of the house belonging to opposition who submitted their requisition to the speaker secretariat in Parliament House on Monday.

The united opposition under its leader Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq in Senate will also move requisition today (Tuesday) for convening the session of the Upper House of the Parliament. The government which had planned to convene two houses in the current week postponed the idea due to opposition pressure.

Well-placed parliamentary sources told The News on Monday that for the first time in the history of this National Assembly 125 members have inked the requisition for the sitting. On previous occasions the number varied around one hundred. The sources pointed out that increasing cases of violence against women, including rape and exponential increase in the price of life saving medicines are part of the opposition agenda that has been proposed in the requisition move.

The simultaneous extortionate rise in the electricity prices and increase in circulation debt to RS2300 billion and continuing collapses in Pakistan’s foreign relations endangering national security are also part of the agenda suggested by the opposition for discussion. The sources pointed out that conduct of the National Assembly Speaker will also figure in the discussions who according to the opposition failed in befitting manner as custodian of the house.