University of Education (UOE) organised an international virtual seminar in connection with “Animal Day”--- which is observed worldwide on October 4 to educate humans about how their actions impact on animals and create awareness about the protection of animals all over the world. According to a press release issued on Monday, Prof Dr Zeliha Selamoglu, Faculty of Medicine, Nigde Omer Halisdemir University from Turkey and Dr Anis-urRahman, Chairman, Islamabad Wildlife Management Board were the guest speakers. UOE Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha welcoming the guests highlighted the importance of animals in our lives, and emphasised their sustainable use without exploitation. He highlighted the welfare of companion and farm animals and advocate ethical use animals in research experiments.

Prof Zeliha described the role of oxidative stress in disease and benefits of bee products in nutrition and health. Dr Anis talked about the welfare of wild animals and described the state of animal welfare in Islamabad Zoo. He also talked about the importance of health in zoo animals.