Appointment

Islamabad:Advocate Muhammad Mussawar Abbasi has been appointed Advisor to the Central Secretary General of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Amir Mehmood Kiyani.A notification to this effect was issued by Amir Kiyani here on Thursday. The responsibilities entrusted to Musawwar Abbasi by the Central Secretariat of PTI primarily pertain to offering guidance to Amir Kiyani in the dispensation of his responsibilities at the national level.