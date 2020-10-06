close
Tue Oct 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2020

Appointment

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2020

Islamabad:Advocate Muhammad Mussawar Abbasi has been appointed Advisor to the Central Secretary General of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Amir Mehmood Kiyani.A notification to this effect was issued by Amir Kiyani here on Thursday. The responsibilities entrusted to Musawwar Abbasi by the Central Secretariat of PTI primarily pertain to offering guidance to Amir Kiyani in the dispensation of his responsibilities at the national level.

Latest News

More From Islamabad