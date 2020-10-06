Teachers Day marked

Islamabad:Principal of Dar-e-Arqam School, Bhara Kahu Noshaba Azhar has said that nations that respect teachers always make progress.Teachers are the real architects of the society in which they should be given his rightful place. She was addressing a function on the occasion of the Teacher’s Day, says a press release.

The principal said that some people in the country have adopted a new approach that they pay the fees of the children so the rest of the people are their personal employees as well as the teacher, but those who spread negative propaganda against schools and teachers forget that the status of a teacher is that of a spiritual parent. When they humiliate a teacher in front of their children, they are in fact training their children to grow up and don’t respect their parents either. We, the teachers, also demand from the government to make a law for the respect and recognition of teachers. She greeted the teachers of the school, whose tireless work has a place Dar-e-Arqam School Bhara Kahu at the top in its area. At the end of the ceremony, tributes were paid to the teachers and flowers and certificates were presented to them.