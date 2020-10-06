NITB launches an app ‘Harassment’

Islamabad: National Information Technology Board (NITB) here on Monday launched an app named ‘Harassment’ to eliminate harassment against women in society. Under E-Police feature the app would create awareness for physical harassment against women.

With the current need of digital awareness and to induce a sense of urgency among women NITB has started this app, an official said on Monday. She said that the app would offers a platform to report of harassment cases inducing ICT cases. She said that people should visit and download IOS: http://apple.co/31dfqs0 Android: http://buff.ly/2PLNK6P. She said that the app is designed to ensure that women should stay safe always.