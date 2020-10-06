Farewell for police officers

Islamabad: Islamabad police on Monday hosted farewell for its two police officials including Inspector Muhammad Riaz and Anwer Shah got retired from their services after serving in the force for 36 years and 29 years respectively .

The farewell ceremony was attended among others by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, SSP (CTD) Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal, SP (City) Muhammad Omer Khan, SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk, SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Butar and ministerial staff of police department.

The DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed ppreciated the services of both officers and said that the officers had served in Islamabad police with dedication and commitment. He said that their services to make Islamabad police as a distinctive force would be remembered forever.

Both officers had served in Islamabad police on various posts. DIG (Operations) also gave commendation certificate and souvenir to the outgoing officers. Both officers also appreciated the leadership qualities of Islamabad police heads and hoped that Islamabad police will become model police under their guidance.