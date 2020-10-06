Masks, sanitisers distributed

Islamabad:Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hamza Shafqaat and District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Muhammad Zaeem Zia have distributed face masks and hand sanitisers among common public and said that we the people of capital are facing challenges of coronavirus and dengue. The concerned officers have appealed people of the capital to wear face-masks to avert the feared second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in winter.

DHO Dr Muhammad Zaeem Zia along with health officials visited visited Humak, Niazia, Ali Pure Farash, Dhok Awan, Java, Rawat and Mughal on Monday to educate them to wear face masks. He also visited educational institution in these localities and appealed teachers and students to wear face masks to avoid coronavirus.

He said that there was a surge of coronavirus cases in capital for some days. The health teams are busy in dealing with dengue from all rural and urban areas, he said. There is not a single case of dengue in capital but unfortunately, coronavirus cases are increasing for some days, he claimed.

DC Hamza Shafqaat has directed all civic departments to wear face masks during office hours. He also said the government-issued safety protocols should be implemented in public transport and educational institutions. He has ordered citizens to wear masks when they step out of their homes and at offices to control coronavirus.