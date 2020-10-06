Dry, hot spell to continue

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot conditions continued to prevail in the city here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted mainly dry weather to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in plain areas. Tuesday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 36.4°C and minimum was 23.9°C.