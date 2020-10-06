Alhamra pays tribute to teachers

LAHORE:For the first time in the history of Lahore Arts Council, a ceremony was held on World Teachers' Day to pay tribute to all teachers at Alhamra Arts Centre on Monday.

The chief guests of the event were all the teachers of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts. The programme was well attended by all teachers and their students from Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts. Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director Alhamra Saman Rai said that ‘all our achievements are due to our teachers. Teachers have a pivotal role in promoting beautiful social and cultural attitudes’. She said that the purpose of this event was to salute the services of teachers; respect for the teachers is part of our culture as well. Rai said on behalf of Al-Hamra, “I pay tribute to all the esteemed teachers.