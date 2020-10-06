Hybrid warfare launched to target youths: Shehryar Afridi

LAHORE:The fifth generation hybrid war has been waged against Pakistan to distract and disappoint its youths from its culture, leadership and values, said the Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Khan Afridi, while addressing a seminar at Government College University (GCU) here Monday.

According to a press release, the seminar titled "Kashmir is Bleeding" organised by the GCU's Kashmir Society was also addressed by eminent defence analyst Lt-Gen (r) Ghulam Mustafa, the Punjab government spokesperson Dr Zarqa Suharwardy and others.

Speaking on the occasion, GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi announced establishing a Research Chair on Kashmir at GCU to lead research across the departments on Kashmir issue. He highlighted the work of GCU’s Kashmir Society to compile a data about human rights violations and genocide of Kashmiris in the Indian-held Kashmir. GCU’s Kashmir Society was formed earlier this year under the patronage of GCU VC Dr Asghar Zaidi and Ms Mushaal Mullick. He said the Society had been regularly holding academic debates to enlighten the youth about the Kashmir issue.

Shehryar Afridi said the role of youth was not less important than our soldiers who are very bravely protecting our borders. He pledged to expose India on Kashmir issue at all the international forums with truth and arguments. He said resistance runs in the blood and breath of the Kashmiri people, and Indian authorities under Modi are employing all dirty tricks to damage the identity and culture of Kashmiris.

He advised youths to become bloggers, saying that “We need a very loud voice in this digital space to highlight the Kashmir issue.” He pledged to hold debates on Kashmir issue in the top universities of the world. He invited the members of GCU Kashmir Society to interactive session in the Parliament.

Dr Zarqa Suharwardy highlighted the importance of Kashmir for Pakistan, saying that it’s time to put action into words. Lt-Gen (r) Ghulam Mustafa enlightened the youth about the real history of Kashmir dispute and Indian propaganda.