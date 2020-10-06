Teachers’ Day passes unnoticed

LAHORE:No ceremony was organised in the provincial metropolis on World Teachers’ Day 2020 here on Monday.

World Teachers Day is observed on October 5 every year and this year the world celebrated the day with the theme “Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future”. Sources in the education department said in the wake of Covid-19 situation no ceremony was organised to mark the day.

Meanwhile, social media particularly Twitter was abuzz with “Salam Teacher” slogans while “Happy Teachers Day 2020” remained a top trend on the microblogging website for quite some time. In their messages people expressed their love and respect for their teachers and paid glowing tribute to them.

UET teachers warn of protest: On World Teachers’ Day, the Teaching Staff Association (TSA) of the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore announced launching a “Respect the Teacher” movement for the approval of its demands.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, TSA president Dr Fahim Gohar Awan, general secretary Dr Tanveer Qasim and other officials said as part of the movement seminars and rallies would be organised. The TSA also demanded the government provide technical allowance of one-and-a-half times of the basic salary to the UET teachers. They warned that if the demand was not met, the teachers would protest in front of the Punjab Assembly on October 24. It is pertinent to mention here that World Teachers’ Day was observed in Pakistan like rest of the world with the theme “Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future”.

The UET-TSA office-bearers further observed that if Punjab government could give technical allowance to engineers working in other institutions then why it could not give it to their teachers. “It is unfair to deprive UET teachers of technical allowance”, they said and also demanded that the Punjab government should immediately reimburse Rs 1 billion of its debt to the UET.

The TSA leaders said that the Punjab government appointed our UET graduate engineers in Agriculture, Housing, Irrigation, Mines and Minerals, Communications and Works, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering, Local Government and Community Development and Planning and Development and they were being awarded allowance but their teachers were deprived of the same.

Dr Fahim Gohar Awan said the committee set up by the CM for technical allowance was practically inactive and this committee should be activated. He said the budget for the Prime Minister's House to the Chief Minister's House was increased but the budget for teachers was not increased.

TSA leaders said that unfortunately the solution to teachers' problems was not the first priority of the government. They also demanded the Vice Chancellor that time scale promotion be implemented in UET like other universities while contract lecturers selected by the selection board should be regularised. Dr Mustafa Habib, Dr Tariq Nawaz, Dr Owais Rashid, Dr KM Hassan, Umair Furqan and others were also present.