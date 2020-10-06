8 companies get cement plant licences

LAHORE:Minerals Department has issued licences to eight companies willing to make investment in Punjab for establishing cement factories.

These licences were issued on the direction of Pakistan Muslim League's Provincial Minerals Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir. Talking to media on this occasion, Provincial Minerals Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir said that under leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar the province was making headway towards progress and development. Investment of Rs30 to 40 billion was made in one cement factory, hopefully an investment of about Rs300 billion would be made in Punjab immediately, he added. It may be mentioned here that during the previous government, there was a ban on establishing new cement factories because of which no investment was made in this sector also like other sectors when Muslim League's Provincial Minerals Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir assumed the charge he got the ban on this sector withdrawn especially and issued directions to the department that facilities be provided for investment to those interested in this sector. In the light of directions of Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Minerals Department had issued licences to three companies in the meeting of the Mines Committee on 14 July and issued NOC to the industries department whereas other five companies had been issued licences for establishing new cement factories on Monday.