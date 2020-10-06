Minister orders flour sale at fixed price

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has directed that availability of flour be ensured at fixed price at shops instead of trucking points.

Chairing a meeting of taskforce for price control here at Chief Minister’ Office on Monday, he directed for completing registration process of atta Chakees at the earliest. The meeting reviewed the prices of essential items, Punjab Qeemat App and the performance of price control magistrates. Secretary Industries Zafar Iqbal briefed the meeting on the performance of price control magistrates and monitoring process.

The minister said the district administrations fixed the prices of pulses with the consultation of Karyana merchants and apprised the industry department about the prices. He directed for verifying prices in field instead of sitting in offices. He directed for keeping an eye on the prices of vegetables and agriculture department should play its proactive role for the availability of the vegetables. Secretary Food, DIG Operations, CCPO Lahore, Chairman PITB and officers concerned attended the meeting while commissioners, deputy commissioners and police officers participated in the meeting through a video link.