Tue Oct 06, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2020

No corona-related death in last 24 hours: CM

Lahore

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that no corona patient died during the last 24 hours in Punjab while 129 new cases have been reported. In a statement, the chief minister stated that the number of active patients was 1,689 while 96,012 recovered. He said that 9,325 had been tested while 2,240 have, so far, died in the province. The chief minister appealed to the citizens to follow corona SOPs to avoid spread of this virus.

