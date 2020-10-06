JI slams Goharâ€™s appointment as SAPM on power

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that appointing former K-Electric chief executive officer and chairman Tabish Gohar as special assistant to the prime minister on power affairs is tantamount to providing further relief to the electricity utility.

He said that during Goharâ€™s tenure, the installation of swift reading metres and the shifting of power generation from furnace oil to natural gas were initiated. He claimed that Pakistan Peoples Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement workers were given employment in utility against huge salaries.

The JI strongly opposed the appointment of Gohar and demanded reversal of the decision. He also demanded of the government to initiate a forensic audit of the private entity.