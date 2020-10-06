People have rejected MQM-P’s Muhajir card, PPP’s Sindh card, says Mustafa Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party chief Syed Mustafa Kamal has said “the failure” of the recent rallies of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and the Pakistan Peoples Party has showed that the residents of the province have rejected both the Muhajir card and the Sindh card.

He was addressing a public gathering at Khyber Chowk in Ittehad Town on Monday, a Pashtun-populated neighborhood in District West. President PSP Anis Kaim Khani and other central officials were also present on the occasion.

Kamal said the participation of a large number of Pashtuns in the gathering showed that people from all ethnicities had been uniting under the PSP’s banner against the tyrant rulers. “It is because Karachi’s residents know that the PSP and its leadership will never divide the people by fanning ethnic clashes among Muhajirs, Pashtuns, Balochs, Punjabis and Sindhis for votes and personal benefits.”

Kamal said the secret of Pakistan’s development lay in the development of Karachi and the destruction of Karachi was meant to destroy the country. Earlier, the PSP chief visited the Latifabad area of Hyderabad on the special invitation of elders of the area, where he said the PSP had been constantly informing the people of the province that the PPP had done injustice not only to the Muhajirs but also to the Sindhis.

“We have inculcated a sense of consciousness among Muhajirs that they must not link the PPP’s prejudice and brutality with the Sindhi nation. Likewise, the Sindhis must not associate the MQM’s demand for a new province with the Muhajirs at all,” he said.

Kamal said the time had come for Sindhi intellectuals, writers and those who were playing their role in building public opinion to raise their voices on the ongoing atrocities of the PPP against the Muhajirs and to create awareness in the nation about the fact that the PPP had abused both the sons of Sindh.