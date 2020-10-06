SPLA demands promotions on World Teachers’ Day

The Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA) on the occasion of World Teachers’ Day held a protest, demanding promotions.

On Monday morning, the protesters gathered in front of the DJ Science College and decided to move towards the Chief Minister House. However, police brought a water cannon to the protest site and barred the porters from advancing.

Later, the police officials and the SPLA leaders agreed that a delegation of the association would meet the relevant authorities to discuss the issues.

Talking to The News, SPLA President Prof Munawar said the world was observing World Teachers’ Day while the college teaching community had no option but to protest for their rights in Sindh. He said some of the college teachers, who had been teaching for the last 25 years and they would retire in a few years, were still deprived of a single promotion during their services.

He said whenever the SPLA leaders finalised to resolve the issues with the authorities concerned, the Sindh government in the meantime removed or transferred the key officials. “This is why several matters remain unresolved.”

He said the association had presented a 12-point agenda to the College Education Department secretary. “These demands include improving the service structure as adopted by Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the college teachers, revising the four-tier formula, halting privatisation of state-run colleges, giving promotions, issuing seniority list of the Director Physical Educationists working at colleges and appointing librarian and professors on the vacant positions.”

Later on, the secretary assured the SPLA delegation that all the points raised by the association were valid and that the department would soon convene a meeting to address these issues. On this assurance, the SPLA leaders ended the protest and dispersed from the protest site.