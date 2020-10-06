Passerby killed as ‘robbers’ trade fire with mugging victim

A passerby was killed in a firing incident that ensued after a victim of mugging began chasing the robber who had mugged him in Orangi Town on Monday.

The man was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Police said two men riding a motorcycle looted a bag containing Rs3.5 million from the distributor of a private chips company. He added that the robbery victim attempted to chase the robbers near Islam Chowk. The robbers opened fire on him; resultantly, a bullet hit 28-year-old Tariq Islam.

The passerby was going along with his children to pay utility bills when he suffered a bullet injury. According to the distributor, Ali, he along with his companion, Syed Asim, were shifting the bag containing cash to a car from a motorcycle to deposit it in a bank. “We attempted to chase the robbers, but one of them opened fire at us. Resultantly, the passerby was killed.” The robbers managed to escape along with the looted cash.

The family of the victim reached hospital and shouted slogans against the police for their failure to eliminate street crime. An empty shell of a .30bore pistol was found at the scene.