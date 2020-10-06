Man sent to jail on judicial remand in fake marriage fraud case

A judicial magistrate on Monday remanded a fake marriage suspect in judicial custody for 14 days while seeking the charge sheet from the police at the next hearing.

The suspect, Muhammad Nasir, was arrested over the complaint of a woman, Sarwat Siddiqui, that he defrauded her through a fake marriage and obtained money from her. The investigation officer said Nasir allegedly married the complainant on May 20, 2014, but left her at her motherâ€™s place. He added that the nikah took place at the Ali Imambargah in Qasba Colony in Orangi Town.

He mentioned the names of witnesses of the nikah as Sheikh Jamal Yousuf, Muhammad Shayan and Amir Khan, who are alleged accomplices of the suspect. He added that Nasir fraudulently obtained Rs800,000 from the complainant on the pretext of a business during a period of one year and after that he escaped. He added that later the complainant found out that the suspect had prepared a fake marriage certificate and defrauded her.

According to the IO, the suspect and his alleged accomplices were involved in a racket, which lured women into marriage and then after taking money abandoned them. He sought physical remand of the suspect for interrogation, but the court denied the request.

The case has been registered under sections 268 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 420 (cheating or dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Peerabad Police Station.

Suspect held

Police on Monday arrested a man for looting three women after tricked them into marrying him. The Pirabad police of District West said the marriages were registered on fake marriage certificates and that the police had launched a hunt to arrest the suspectâ€™s accomplice who had pretended to be a nikah registrar.

The police said the suspect was identified as Majid who had looted cash, jewellery and other valuables from the three women. The police claimed the suspect was also involved in extortion and vehicles lifting cases and he had been arrested in the past too. A case has been registered against him.