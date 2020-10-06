close
Tue Oct 06, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
October 6, 2020

Citizen held for beating traffic cop

Karachi

Our Correspondent Â 
October 6, 2020

Police on Monday arrested a citizen who reportedly beat a traffic police cop in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Police said traffic warden Abdul Aleem had stopped the citizen from parking his vehicle at a no-parking spot. Instead of following the traffic copâ€™s instruction, the citizen used foul language and then thrashed him, police added. The police said they later arrested the car driver and registered a case against him.

