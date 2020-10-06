Citizen held for beating traffic cop

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Police on Monday arrested a citizen who reportedly beat a traffic police cop in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Police said traffic warden Abdul Aleem had stopped the citizen from parking his vehicle at a no-parking spot. Instead of following the traffic copâ€™s instruction, the citizen used foul language and then thrashed him, police added. The police said they later arrested the car driver and registered a case against him.