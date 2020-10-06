Algerians take to streets

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Algiers: Hundreds of Algerians defied a nationwide ban on protests and took to the streets Monday to demand democratic change and mark the anniversary of 1988 demonstrations that ushered in reforms. Around 400 to 500 demonstrators in Algiers tried to march to the city centre but were dispersed by police who made a number of arrests, an AFP reporter said.