close
Tue Oct 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
October 6, 2020

UK’s virus cases go missing

World

AFP
October 6, 2020

London: -Britain’s health minister on Monday blamed out-of-date software for the fact that almost 16,000 positive coronavirus tests went missing from official figures, and admitted it had affected contact tracing efforts.

Matt Hancock said the "legacy computer system" at the Public Health England (PHE) agency that processed lab results caused 15,841 cases between September 25 and October 2 to be absent from reported daily case numbers.

Latest News

More From World