UK’s virus cases go missing

London: -Britain’s health minister on Monday blamed out-of-date software for the fact that almost 16,000 positive coronavirus tests went missing from official figures, and admitted it had affected contact tracing efforts.
Matt Hancock said the "legacy computer system" at the Public Health England (PHE) agency that processed lab results caused 15,841 cases between September 25 and October 2 to be absent from reported daily case numbers.