close
Tue Oct 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
October 6, 2020

US SC back to work

World

AFP
October 6, 2020

Washington: The US Supreme Court resumed work after a fall break on Monday with a key vacancy left by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and rising concerns it could be called on to decide the November 3 presidential election. The court begins its 2020-2021 season with eight of nine justices, and facing the possibility that Covid-19 could both disrupt Republican plans to quickly fill Ginsburg’s slot and cause enough problems with voting that the court is forced to intervene in the election count.

Latest News

More From World