London: The Court of Appeal in London on Monday asked the High Court to re-examine a ruling that said the UK government "unequivocally recognised" Venezuela’s opposition leader as president.

A High Court judge in July interpreted a statement by Britain’s then-foreign minister Jeremy Hunt as meaning London backed Juan Guaido as interim president of the troubled Latin American country.

The ruling came in a dispute over $1 billion in gold reserves that Venezuela’s central bank wants released from the Bank of England to help fund the country’s response to the coronavirus crisis.