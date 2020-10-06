close
Tue Oct 06, 2020
AFP
October 6, 2020

AFP
October 6, 2020

PARIS: Bars and cafes in Paris, placed on maximum coronavirus alert on Monday, will be shuttered for two weeks under new measures to brake rapid epidemic spread, officials said. With the rate of new infections, hospitalisations and deaths accelerating months after the lifting of a nationwide lockdown, new rules to enforce social distancing will enter into force starting on Tuesday.

