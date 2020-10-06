tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Bars and cafes in Paris, placed on maximum coronavirus alert on Monday, will be shuttered for two weeks under new measures to brake rapid epidemic spread, officials said. With the rate of new infections, hospitalisations and deaths accelerating months after the lifting of a nationwide lockdown, new rules to enforce social distancing will enter into force starting on Tuesday.