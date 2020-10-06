US varsities

Paris: The Nobel science prizes reward not only the individual laureates, but also their universities, a competition won by far by the United States’ prestigious faculties.

Since the Nobel Physics, Chemistry and Medicine Prizes were created in 1901 and the award for Economics in 1969, 703 researchers have been rewarded for a total of 441 works, according to the official Nobel website (nobelprize.org).

Americans are by far the biggest nationality represented in the Nobel science list, with 248 of them, or 35 percent, born in the United States.