Egypt arrests reporter

Cairo: Egyptian police have arrested a journalist who had been covering a crackdown in the aftermath of small-scale protests near the southern city of Luxor, her employer and lawyer said. Basma Mostafa was brought before prosecutors on Sunday after she had gone missing the day before while reporting on unrest in the village of Al-Awamya.