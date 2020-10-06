close
Tue Oct 06, 2020
AFP
October 6, 2020

Mental health toll of virus ‘devastating’, says WHO

World

AFP
October 6, 2020

GENEVA: The Covid-19 pandemic is having a "devastating impact" on mental health services globally, the World Health Organisation said on Monday, ahead of a large fundraising push.

It warned that mental health had been overlooked in the crisis, pointing to a survey conducted between June and August that revealed severe disruptions to services in 93 countries. While 83 percent of the 130 countries surveyed had included mental health in their coronavirus pandemic response plans only 17 percent had actually set up the full funding required, it said.

