US SC back to work

Washington: The US Supreme Court resumed work after a fall break on Monday with a key vacancy left by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and rising concerns it could be called on to decide the November 3 presidential election. The court begins its 2020-2021 season with eight of nine justices, and facing the possibility that Covid-19 could both disrupt Republican plans to quickly fill Ginsburg’s slot and cause enough problems with voting that the court is forced to intervene in the election count.