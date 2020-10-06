close
Tue Oct 06, 2020
AFP
October 6, 2020

S Africa to lease state land

World

AFP
October 6, 2020

Johannesburg: South Africa plans to lease state land for farming in a bid to redress longstanding racial imbalances, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday, calling the campaign a "national priority". The programme involving some 700,000 hectares (1.7 million acres) of vacant or underutilised land will also create jobs, he said.

