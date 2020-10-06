Cineworld shuts cinemas in UK, US amid ‘Covid horror film’: Virus cases approach May high in Russia

MOSCOW: Russia on Monday recorded a rise in coronavirus cases close to the maximum level in May but it has stopped short of reimposing strict lockdown measures.

With the fourth-highest number of cases in the global pandemic, Russia introduced harsh measures during the first outbreak of the virus including the closure of borders from March while Muscovites had to apply for electronic passes to travel round the city. On Monday, the government confirmed 10,888 new cases, approaching the May 11 highest recorded level of 11,656.

Of these, 3,537 were in the capital, the worst-hit city by far, where Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Sunday there are "many seriously ill".

Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Friday that a sharp upturn in cases since late September was "serious" but added that "we expected this", the Tass state news agency reported.

In Moscow, the mayor has introduced some measures to slow the infection rate, telling those over 65 to stay at home and requiring companies to have at least 30 percent of staff working from home from Monday.

These measures fall far short of the tight lockdown that reached its height in Moscow in March. The capital saw its highest daily level of new cases in May, at 6,703, much higher than the current figure. Fears over the impact of the virus, among other factors, have hit the ruble, which last month slumped to its lowest level against the euro since 2016.

Russia has recorded 21,475 virus deaths. It approved a vaccine called Sputnik V in August, claiming a world first, although large-scale clinical trials are continuing. Another Russian vaccine is also undergoing trials.

Meanwhile, British cinema chain Cineworld is temporarily shutting its theatres in Britain and the United States as the coronavirus pandemic delays major new films like the latest James Bond spy blockbuster, it announced on Monday.

From Thursday, it will suspend operation at 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse theatres in Britain, and 536 Regal theatres in the US, affecting 45,000 employees, a statement said. Analysts described the impact of Covid-19, which sparked lockdowns worldwide, as a "horror movie" that plagues the entertainment sector, with cinemas already shut in key US markets including the cities of Los Angeles and New York.