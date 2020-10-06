Armenians show support for Karabakh

YEREVAN: On a street in Armenia’s capital Yerevan, volunteers are carefully packaging food and blankets into boxes -- aid for refugees who fled Nagorno-Karabakh after clashes broke out just over a week ago.

As fighting has intensified in the mountainous region disputed for decades by Armenian separatists and Azerbaijan, so the Armenian flag and the near identical one of the breakaway region have adorned balconies, walls and shop windows in Yerevan.

The Karabakh flag uses the three colours of the Armenian one -- red, blue and orange -- with an additional white zig-zag pattern. Small workshops are busy sewing more flags across the city.

Armenian people and organisations have devised a host of different ways to show their support for Karabakh. Among them is the Amur Tikunk initiative that provides both refugees and soldiers with food, water, clothing and blankets.

It also helps residents fleeing the fighting to reach Yerevan and finds accommodation for those who have lost their homes in the attacks. "At first we started collecting all sorts of things to send to the front. Later refugees started coming in. Many families, children, sometimes without their parents," the project’s coordinator Stepan Avakyan tells AFP, standing amid boxes of all sizes in front of a small children’s park. On Sunday, the International Committee of the Red Cross condemned the shelling from both sides on inhabited areas. For a week, since the second day of fighting, up to 200 volunteers in Yerevan have been taking turns to work day and night.