Tue Oct 06, 2020
AFP
October 6, 2020

EU chief von der Leyen ‘self-isolating’

World

AFP
October 6, 2020

Brussels: The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Monday she would self-isolate for a day after learning she had met someone infected with new coronavirus.

The former German defence minister said she had tested negative twice -- once last Thursday and again on Monday -- but would continue her self-isolation "as foreseen by the regulations in force." Von der Leyen said she was at a meeting on Tuesday last week attended by a person who tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.

