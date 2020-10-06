EU chief von der Leyen ‘self-isolating’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Brussels: The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Monday she would self-isolate for a day after learning she had met someone infected with new coronavirus.
The former German defence minister said she had tested negative twice -- once last Thursday and again on Monday -- but would continue her self-isolation "as foreseen by the regulations in force." Von der Leyen said she was at a meeting on Tuesday last week attended by a person who tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.