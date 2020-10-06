Cineworld shuts cinemas in UK, US amid ‘Covid horror film’: Virus cases approach May high in Russia

MOSCOW: Russia on Monday recorded a rise in coronavirus cases close to the maximum level in May but it has stopped short of reimposing strict lockdown measures.

With the fourth-highest number of cases in the global pandemic, Russia introduced harsh measures during the first outbreak of the virus including the closure of borders from March while Muscovites had to apply for electronic passes to travel round the city.

On Monday, the government confirmed 10,888 new cases, approaching the May 11 highest recorded level of 11,656. Of these, 3,537 were in the capital, the worst-hit city by far, where Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Sunday there are "many seriously ill".

Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Friday that a sharp upturn in cases since late September was "serious" but added that "we expected this", the Tass state news agency reported.

She cited people returning to workplaces and the rise in flu and pneumonia cases generally expected in autumn and winter. In Moscow, the mayor has introduced some measures to slow the infection rate, telling those over 65 to stay at home and requiring companies to have at least 30 percent of staff working from home from Monday.

These measures fall far short of the tight lockdown that reached its height in Moscow in March. The capital saw its highest daily level of new cases in May, at 6,703, much higher than the current figure.

"I imagine a full self-isolation regime won’t be reintroduced in Russia," Senator Valery Ryazansky told the RIA Novosti state news agency on Monday.

However he warned that a full border closure was possible. "Of course we can close the Russia border. We are coming to this," he said.

Fears over the impact of the virus, among other factors, have hit the ruble, which last month slumped to its lowest level against the euro since 2016.

Russia has recorded 21,475 virus deaths. It approved a vaccine called Sputnik V in August, claiming a world first, although large-scale clinical trials are continuing. Another Russian vaccine is also undergoing trials.

Meanwhile, British cinema chain Cineworld is temporarily shutting its theatres in Britain and the United States as the coronavirus pandemic delays major new films like the latest James Bond spy blockbuster, it announced on Monday.

From Thursday, it will suspend operation at 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse theatres in Britain, and 536 Regal theatres in the US, affecting 45,000 employees, a statement said.

Analysts described the impact of Covid-19, which sparked lockdowns worldwide, as a "horror movie" that plagues the entertainment sector, with cinemas already shut in key US markets including the cities of Los Angeles and New York.

Cineworld’s announcement sent its share price into a dramatic nosedive on Monday as investors headed to the exits. "In response to an increasingly challenging theatrical landscape and sustained key market closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Cineworld confirms that it will be temporarily suspending operations" in the two countries, the statement said.

"As major US markets, mainly New York, remained closed and without guidance on reopening timing, studios have been reluctant to release their pipeline of new films.

"In turn, without these new releases, Cineworld cannot provide customers in both the US and the UK -- the company’s primary markets -- with the breadth of strong commercial films necessary for them to consider coming back to theatres against the backdrop of Covid-19," it added.

The announcement comes just days after the makers of the new James Bond movie -- which has already had its release date pushed back owing to the pandemic -- said it would not be released until April 2021.

"No Time to Die", the 25th instalment of the fictional British spy saga, sees Bond drawn out of retirement in Jamaica and is expected to be actor Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007.

US giant Disney has meanwhile postponed several of its biggest releases until next year, including eagerly anticipated movies from the record-grossing Marvel superhero series including "Black Widow" and "Eternals".

Mega-budget movies that have made it to the big screen -- such as sci-fi thriller "Tenet" from Warner Bros -- have garnered disappointing box office returns so far this year.