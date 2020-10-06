close
Tue Oct 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
October 6, 2020

Six Shakhtar players to miss Ukraine-France friendly over Covid

Sports

AFP
October 6, 2020

KIEV: Six Shakhtar Donetsk players will miss Ukraine’s friendly with World Cup winners France on Wednesday after the club went into self-isolation following positive Covid-19 tests for two players, Ukraine’s football association said.

Ukrainian champions Shakhtar reported late Sunday their goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov and midfielder Taras Stepanenko, who had both been named in the squad to play les Bleus, had tested positive for coronavirus.

Latest News

More From Sports