Tue Oct 06, 2020
AFP
October 6, 2020

F1 to race in Istanbul without fans

Sports

AFP
October 6, 2020

ISTANBUL: Next month’s Turkish Grand Prix will be held without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Istanbul government said on Monday. The race, the 14th of 17 in Formula One this season, will return to Istanbul after a nine year absence on November 15. But varying health conditions across the world have resulted in fluctuating degrees of fan attendance for the closing stages of the season.

