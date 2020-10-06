4th National Airgun Shooting Câ€™ship in March

KARACHI: The fourth edition of the National Airgun Shooting Championship will be held in March next year. According to the calendar of National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP), the event is scheduled in March but the venue is yet to be decided.

The third edition of the championship was held in 2018 which was won by Pakistan Navy as they accumulated a tally of 15 medals in the three-day championship. Pakistan Army finished second with a haul of nine medals which included five silver and four bronze medals.