Tue Oct 06, 2020
October 6, 2020

Humma FC beat Lyallpur FC 2-1

October 6, 2020

LAHORE: Humma FC beat Lyallpur FC 2-1 in their Pakistan Football Federation League â€˜Bâ€™ Division final round club leg match at the Punjab Stadium on Monday. Amir Iqbal gave Humma FC lead in the second minute before Khaleeq-uz-Zaman doubled their lead in the 29th minute. For Lyallpur FC, Sajid Mehmood scored what proved to be a consolatory goal in the 90th minute, ten minutes after his team-mate Zahid Majeed was sent off.

