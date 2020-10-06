Imad to join Northern on Oct 8

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim, who helped Nottinghamshire Outlaws win the T20 Blast title in England, will join the Northern team on October 8 for the second phase of the National T20 Cup starting at the Pindi Stadium a day later.

Nottinghamshire beat Surrey by six wickets in the final late Sunday evening following a complete washout on Saturday. Though Imad did not play a big role in team’s win in the final, he struck two runs required on the last ball in the quarter-final against Leicestershire, enabling his team to make it to the semi-final.

In the semis, Outlaws defeated Lancashire by five wickets. “Imad will be back on October 6 and will be joining Northern on October 8 a day ahead of the National T20 Cup’s second leg at the Pindi Stadium. Babar Azam will also be seen leading Central Punjab in the second leg,” a PCB official when contacted said.