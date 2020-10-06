Shaheen, Hafeez guide KP to victory

LAHORE: Shaheen Shah Afridiâ€™s stunning bowling performance and Mohammad Hafeezâ€™s unbeaten 72 helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa register a comfortable eightâ€“wicket win over Sindh in their match of the National T20 Cup in Multan on Monday.

Hafeez batted with a strike-rate of 171.43 which included four sixes and as many fours. He was supported well by Fakhar Zaman and Iftikhar Ahmed. After electing to field, Mohammad Rizwan-led unit managed to restrict Sindh to a competitive total of 183-7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Opener Sharjeel Khan was the star performer for the batting team as he finished with the top score of 90 off 56 balls with the help of seven fours and six sixes. But left-arm pacer Shaheen was the star of the day as he claimed outstanding figures of 5-21 in his quota of four overs.

In reply, KP chased down the target with six balls to spare at the expense of just two wickets, courtesy half-centuries from opening batsman Fakhar and veteran all-rounder Hafeez. Fakhar managed to score 61 off 41 balls with the help of six fours and two sixes whereas the 39-year-old top-scored with 70 off 42 with the help of four sixes and four fours. For Sindh, pacer Anwar Ali claimed two wickets. Earlier, a brilliant half-century from opening batsman Sharjeel Khan helped Sindh set a 184-run target.

On Sunday night, a career-best 84 by 23-year-old Zeeshan Malik stretched Northernâ€™s winning streak to four matches as they defeated Sindh by 13 runs. Zeeshan scored his second half-century of the tournament and that Northern were able to post their third 200-plus score in four matches. The right-handed batsman attacked the Sindhâ€™s bowlers from the onset after Sarfraz Ahmed elected to bowl and crafted a sparkling 50-run opening stand with Ali Imran, who struck six fours in his 27 off 16 balls. Chasing 205 to win, Sindh finished at 191-7 in their 20 overs.